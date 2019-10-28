Mahaicony homes flooded

Scores of houses in the Mahaicony area became flooded on Sunday after ferocious high waves caused by high tides rolled over the sea defence and onto the coastland, threatening crops and livestock.

Residents are still reeling from the devastating effects of the last spring tide about a month ago.

Authorities predicted that yesterday, Sunday, would see the second highest tides at a height of 3.29 metres. Today, Monday, is expected to have the highest tides at a height of 3.31 metres.

During the last high tides, communities in regions three and five were considered the worst-hit, with farmers especially suffering major losses.