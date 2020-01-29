Mahaica teen collapses, dies while preparing for school

A 15-year-old student of the Bygeval Secondary School, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) collapsed and died on Tuesday morning as he was preparing for school.

Triston Assaye of Mahaica, ECD reportedly died as a result of a ruptured artery in his brain.

Based on reports received, the teenager was already dressed in his school uniform when he complained to his mother of feeling unwell.

The mother, who is a nurse and works at a clinic close to their home, advised him to see a doctor before heading to school. This was the last time she had a conversation with her son.

The teen’s aunt, Sandra Henry, told this publication that the teenager was walking out the house and suddenly fainted. After regaining consciousness, the lad was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. However, while receiving medical treatment, he lost consciousness for a second time.

Shortly after, the 15-year-old succumbed. Henry stated that a Post-Mortem Examination (PME) was done on the same day and it proved that he died as a result of a rupture inside of his brain.

Prior to this incident, the teen never complained of any ailments, the family explained.

The student was an athlete at his school and would usually participate in sports such as long jump and football.

The lad’s relatives are in a state of shock as they attempt to cope with his demise. Assaye leaves to mourn his parents and his eight-year-old brother.