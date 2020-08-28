Mahaica man succumbs to injuries after being brutally beaten

Almost two weeks after being brutally beaten, a 42-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Remo Roopnarine, of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was on August 15 found in an unconscious state at the back of his yard, with injuries to his head.

He was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He remained a patient at that medical facility until his demise.

Investigations revealed that Roopnarine and the suspect had a misunderstanding, during which the suspect became annoyed and kicked and cuffed the victim to the head.

The suspect, Linden Mc Curdy, also called “Ganga Saka”, of Lot 77 Supply Mahaica, ECD, was later arrested and charged for attempted murder.

He reportedly appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on August 20 before Magistrate Mettelholzer, who read the charge to him. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, and was remanded to prison until September 4, 2020.