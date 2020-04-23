Mahaica fisherman murdered by neighbours who stoned his house; one in custody

A 40-year-old man of Mosquito Hall, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was earlier today (Thursday), reportedly killed by his neighbours, after he complained about them stoning his house.

Zahir Ali, a fisherman, confronted his neighbours who were pelting stones at his house.

INews understands that Ali and the suspects were reportedly not on speaking terms.

An eyewitness explained that during the confrontation, the suspects pulled the fisherman into their yard where they stabbed him to his chest and abdomen.

Shortly after, the victim was seen fleeing the premises, drenched in blood.

He was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

One of the suspects has since been arrested while the other is being sought by the police.