Magnum launches Christmas promotion

ANSA McAL on Wednesday under the Magnum Tonic Wine brand launched its massive Christmas Promotion under the tagline, “Naughty is nice” at the 704 Sports Bar and Lounge.

The grand prize will be a trip to Spain for two to witness Real Madrid take on Atletico Madrid on February 2.

All consumers will have to do is to buy a three-pack Magnum, full out the form that comes with three pack, drop it in the box and have a chance to win at the grand drawing on December 21 at a venue to be announced.

Instant prizes will also be available when you purchase a three pack at any of the participating stored by peeling the marked area of the form that comes with the three pack.

Some instant prizes include, fanny packs, bags, cups, footballs and much more.

Acting Brand Manager of J. Wray and Nephew Brands, Rayan Lutchman expressed excitement ahead of the promotion, noting this is one way of Magnum giving back to its loyal consumers while attracting new ones as well.

Lutchman noted, that persons will be able to “tek charge” this Christmas and win big.

In addition, Lutchman mentioned, that Magnum is always “proud” to be associated with Dancehall and sport.

The promotion will comment on November 1 at all participating Supermarkets across Guyana.