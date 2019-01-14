Magnitude 3.4 earthquake felt in several C’bean islands

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Several countries in the region were rocked by a magnitude 3.4 earthquake early Sunday.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports that at 7:29am (local time) the tremor affected the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, St Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, St Kitts Nevis, US Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla and St Barthelemy.

The USGS reports that the earthquake was located 78 kilometres NNE of Road Town in British Virgin Islands, with a depth of 88.0 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.