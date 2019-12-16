Magistrate Alex Moore recuses self from Marcus Bisram case  

As the case involving Marcus Bisram continues at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Magistrate Alex Moore informed the court that he was instructed by the Chancellor of the judiciary to recuse himself.

Moore however, contended that the prosecution led by Stacy Giddens has refused to act in accordance with the directives of the Court until the decision for him to recuse himself was made by the Chancellor.

The Magistrate informed that court that a copy of the request by the DPP was forwarded to him by the Chancellor and he was asked to respond. This was done after a petition was mounted by relatives of the victim.

This decision did not go down lightly with the defence team led by senior attorney, Sanjeev Datadin who told reporters that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) did not inform him that a request was made for the Magistrate to recuse himself from the case.

“How can that be reasonable and now what we have to do is wait for another magistrate who is presently on leave comfortable in their home to return while Mr. Bisram waits in jail,” Datadin stated.

Nevertheless, Datadin called on Giddens to make a disclosure of the statements the prosecution has with reference to the case in question.

He added that that the statements are not to be made available to the Magistrate but rather, the defence. He requested that the order of disclosure be complied with while noting that it will have to be done at some stage.

Meanwhile, the case has been sent to Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan to be reassigned. Both prosecution and the defense decided on January 13, 2020 as the next day for continuation of the matter.

Bisram is accused of ordering the death of Fayaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of Number 70 Village Corentyne, on November 30, 2016.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who objected to the advances.

Bisram was initially charged here in absentia, while five others: Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob have also been committed to stand trial for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt.