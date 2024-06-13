Mae Thomas resigns from PPP leadership

Mae Thomas has resigned from the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) leadership, General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo announced on Thursday.

Thomas, who has been sent on leave from her post as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, is facing sanctions from the United States.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Tuesday announced sanctions against Thomas and prominent businessman, Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed.

The Mohamed’s entities Mohamed’s Enterprise, Hadi’s World, and Team Mohamed’s Racing Team were also sanctioned.

The US Treasury Department said the trio were sanctioned for their alleged roles in public corruption in Guyana.

The US Treasury Department also alleged that Mohamed’s Enterprise evaded Guyana’s tax on gold exports and defrauded the Guyanese government of tax revenues by under-declaring their gold exports to Guyanese authorities.

The Department also alleged that while being Permanent Secretary to the Home Affairs Ministry, Thomas used her position to offer benefits to Mohamed’s Enterprise and Azruddin, among others, in exchange for cash payments and high-value gifts.

But Jagdeo told reporters during a news conference on Thursday that Thomas has maintained her innocence but nevertheless thought it best to resign from the PPP leadership.

Jagdeo revealed too that Thomas said she remains available for any investigation.

Describing Thomas as a “hard worker” for the PPP, Jagdeo said he was saddened that the official resigned.

