Mae Thomas remains on paid leave – VP Jagdeo

Nearly four months after being sent on leave with immediate effect on June 11, 2024, Mae Thomas, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, remains on paid leave.

This has been disclosed on Thursday by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo.

Thomas proceeded on leave after the United States Department of the Treasury had issued a statement indicating that she had been sanctioned along with two Guyanese businessmen – Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed. These three persons have been sanctioned by the US’ Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices.

The Government of Guyana had at the time said it “takes very seriously the claims contained in the press release, and will continue to engage relevant United States entities on these matters.”

The Government of Guyana had said it would continue to work with the United States Government on all matters of mutual interest, “including the respect for the rule of law and order.”

Thomas, who had been a member of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), had resigned from that party’s Central Committee as well.

Before the issuance of sanctions, the US had revoked Thomas’ visa in April 2023.

In August 2023, the Guyana Government reassigned Thomas from the post of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to the post of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour.

--- ---