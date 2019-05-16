Maduro officials ‘in talks’ with Venezuela opposition

[BBC] High level talks between Venezuela’s government and opposition have taken place in Norway, an ambassador for the embattled country has confirmed.

The government and the opposition have been engaged in a bitter power struggle since January.

But reports of a meeting between the two sides in Norway’s capital Oslo emerged on Thursday.

Those reports were confirmed by Jorge Valero, Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

The timing of the talks is a surprise. They come just days after 10 opposition lawmakers were stripped of their immunity and charged with treason, and shortly after opposition leader Juan Guaidó said he was considering asking the US to launch a military intervention to oust President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Previous attempts at meditation between the two Venezuelan sides have failed, with the opposition alleging the government only engaged in them to divide their rivals and buy time.

However, Norway has in the past successfully mediated in the Colombian armed conflict.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-48294833