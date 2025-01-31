MACORP commissions first RM400 Road Reclaimer for Linden to Mabura road project

MACORP on Thursday officially commissioned its first Caterpillar RM400 Road Reclaimer at Alya Construction, marking a significant step in advancing road construction technology in the country. This powerful machine, the first of its kind brought in by MACORP, plays a crucial role in road paving and earthmoving.

The commissioning took place at 58 KM Mabura, where Alya Construction is actively working on the Linden-Mabura Road project.

Alya Construction is well-equipped with a full range of Caterpillar machinery, including motor graders, compactors, and wheel loaders, excavators and bulldozers, many of which have been supplied by MACORP.

Matheus Hardi of Alya Construction expressed gratitude for MACORP’s continuous support, emphasizing the importance of their partnership in ensuring efficient project execution.

Over the past three days, James DeLong, Senior Training Consultant from Caterpillar Paving Products Inc., Earthmoving Division, has been conducting hands-on training with Alya and MACORP operators to equip them with the necessary skills to operate the RM400 efficiently.

“I am incredibly proud of these operators and highly impressed with the level of support MACORP is providing for this project,” DeLong stated.

Angel Amaris, Mining Major Accounts Manager at MACORP, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting Alya Construction and, by extension, the successful completion of the road to Mabura.

Luiz Barbosa Administrative and Finance Manager at Alya Construction, recognized MACORP as a strategic partner in the project, not just a supplier of spare parts. He highlighted MACORP’s comprehensive support, which includes equipment supply, training, and technical assistance—key factors in ensuring smooth project execution.

According to Julio Aguilera, Alya Production Manager, the company is aiming to complete this phase of the project by the end of the year, contingent on favorable weather and other conditions.

“With the acquisition of the RM400—a key machine for this project—we are confident that work will progress at a much faster pace. Without this machine, completing the project would be extremely difficult,” Aguilera emphasized.

He also highlighted the opportunities for local talent development, as the introduction of new machinery and technology enables workers to enhance their skills and expertise in modern road construction techniques.

MACORP remains committed to providing world-class equipment, training, and support to its partners, ensuring that projects like the Linden-Mabura Road are completed efficiently and to the highest standards. [Press Release]

