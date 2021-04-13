Mabaruma youth found floating in Arakaka River was strangled to death – PME

An autopsy performed on the body of 20-year-old Avinash Fernandes, called ‘Avi’, found that he was strangled to death.

A statement from the Police revealed that Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh performed the autopsy and found that the cause of death was “asphyxiation due to compression to the neck, consistent with manual strangulation”.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial arrangements.

The body of Fernandes, who was reported missing, was found floating in the Arakaka River, North West District on April 8.

The Police said that Region One (Barima–Waini) Commander, Superintendent Khalid Mandall said that Fernandes’ body was already decomposing when it was discovered at between 07:00h and 11:45h by a party of Policemen and his employer – Keith Alphonso.

Commander Mandall said the body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Public Hospital.

No visible marks of violence were detected on the body. However, thorough check will be done at the hospital’s mortuary.

Fernandes of Mabaruma Compound, North West District, was last seen alive on April 5 at his camp site located at 13 Miles Trail Line Backdam, Arakaka.