Mabaruma businessman on bail for attempted murder

A Mabaruma, Region One (Barima-Waini) businessman was on Friday placed before the court after he was slapped with a charge of attempting to commit murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Brenton Charles also known as “Banko” of Kumaka, Waterfront stood before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Kenrick Henry with intent to commit murder on January 22, 2019, at Kumaka Market, Region One.

Defence Attorney Trenton Lake in a bail application stated that his client acted in self-defence since it was the victim that attacked him first.

However, Police Prosecutor Adduni Inniss objected to bail as she informed the court that the victim was stabbed five times about his body.

Further, Inniss noted that Henry is still hospitalised, and his injuries are listed as life-threatening.

Charles was nonetheless released on $400,000 bail. The case was adjourned to January 31, 2019. According to reports, Henry was at Charles’ bar when an argument ensued between them. The prosecution is contending that the duo had a misunderstanding when Charles armed himself with a knife and stabbed Henry several times about his body.