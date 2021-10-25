Lyng Street man wanted for murder of vendor

A wanted bulletin has been issued for Kevin Hendricks, 30, of Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown for the murder of 48-year-old Carl Cameron, also of Lyng Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

See full details:

KEVIN HENDRICKS, is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to MURDER committed on CARL CAMERON, on 2021/10/24 at Lyng Street, Georgetown.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of KEVIN HENDRICKS is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 672-1390, 227-0968, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

NAME: KEVIN HENDRICKS

AGE: 30 YEARS

RACE: AFRICAN DESCENT

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LYNG STREET, CHARLESTOWN, GEORGETOWN

OFFENCE: MURDER

VICTIM: CARL CAMERON

DATE OF INCIDENT: 2021/10/24

PLACE OF INCIDENT: LYNG STREET, GEORGETOWN