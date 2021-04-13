Lusignan prisoners injured during brawl

Two inmates at the Lusignan Prison were on Sunday night injured during a brawl at the penitentiary.

Those injured are remanded prisoners: 26-year-old Gerald Jones of Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and 26-year-old Kaley Roberts of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Jones, who is housed in Holding Bay 2, left his quarters and ventured into Holding Bay 1 where Roberts is housed.

The duo became involved in a heated argument and a fight ensued.

Jones, who was armed with an improvised cutlass, fired several chops to Roberts during which he (Roberts) received a wound to his right hand.

Roberts, who was armed with an improvised ice-picker subsequently dealt Jones serveral stabs to his chest.

They were both extracted from the prison and taken to the infirmary for medical attention.

Roberts was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further treatment.

He remains a patient at the said hospital and his condition is listed as stable.

The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service have since launched an investigation.