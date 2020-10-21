Lusignan Prisoners escaped by jumping fence

Investigations have determined that the three inmates who who escaped from the Lusignan Prison, did so by jumping a fence.

The inmates made their escape between 17:30hrs on Tuesday and 06:00hrs on Wednesday.

One of the escapees is Alex Mathias of Good Hope Dock Yard, Essequibo who is committed to stand trial for murder. The case is underway at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The other is Arnold Kennedy of Lot 847 Zeeburg Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara who is also committed to stand trial for murder.

The third fugitive is Mark Rafino of Goed Intent Village, West Bank Demerara who is committed to stand trial for robbery.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement, said on Tuesday, prisoners were checked and locked in at around 17:00hrs.

But at around 23:00hrs, the Joint Services ranks on the ground received information that the prisoners had escaped.

An alarm was raised and the ranks immediately conducted checks around the prisons and its nearby environs but did not locate anyone.

However, about 06:00hrs today, a head count revealed that the three prisoners were missing.

Further investigations revealed that the prisoners jumped the south eastern fence and fled into the surrounding area. An intensive manhunt is underway as investigation continues.

The public is asked to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or on 225-6411. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.