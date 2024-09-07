Lusignan prisoner recaptured after escaping during medical check-up

An inmate at the Lusignan Prison, who escaped from law enforcement officials on Friday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), has been recaptured.

Isiah Daniels called Isiah Greaves of lot 485 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was being held at Lusignan Prison on charges of robbery under arms, reportedly fled the city hospital premises at approximately 11:30h.

Following the escape, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had a wanted bulletin for Daniels.

Today, Prison authorities reported that the Daniels was recaptured in Sophia at about 23:30h on Friday by members of the Joint Services.

