Lusignan Prisoner busted with marijuana

An inmate at the Lusignan Prison was on Wednesday busted with a quantity of marijuana in his possession.

Director of Prison Gladwin Samuels said prison officials, while on duty, noticed the prisoner acting in a suspicious manner.

As such, they carried out a search on him when they discovered a concealed transparent plastic with suspected marijuana.

The matter was reported to the police, an investigation was launched and the suspected marijuana was weighed in the presence of the prisoner and amounted to 190 grams.

The prisoner is currently serving a 12-year sentence for rape.