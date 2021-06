A 22-year-old data entry clerk attached to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was this morning busted with 80 grams of marijuana in his possession.

The prison employee, was resides at Mon Repos, ECD, is currently in police custody as investigations continue.

Reports are that the illegal drug was concealed in an “Ensure” bottle which was in the suspect’s haversack. It was discovered after the employee was subjected to a mandatory search.