Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured in Region 8

Convicted prisoner, Jose Awad, who escaped from the Lusigan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara back in May has been recaptured.

Awad, a 30-year-old from Lima Sands, Essequibo, escaped from Lusignan Prison on May 14, 2024, where he was serving a sentence for the offence of ‘Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny’.