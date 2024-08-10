Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured in Region 8

Convicted prisoner, Jose Awad, who escaped from the Lusigan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara back in May has been recaptured.
Awad, a 30-year-old from Lima Sands, Essequibo, escaped from Lusignan Prison on May 14, 2024, where he was serving a sentence for the offence of ‘Break-and-Enter-and-Larceny’.
At about 06:00h on Friday, Station Sergeant Blackman, along with a team of policemen, departed Mahdia Police Station using a motor pickup (# PAD 3270) driven by Constable 24291 Marshall and a Force ATV (#CN 5815) driven by Constable 24952 Herod.
Acting on intelligence received from Commander Regional Division #8 Senior Superintendent Khalid Mandall, Sergeant Blackman engaged with the CPG members of Tumatumari (El Paso).
The search led to Awad’s arrest at approximately 17:50h on Friday at El Paso/Tumatumari Village, Region #8.
He was apprehended for the offences of ‘Escape from Lawful Custody’ and ‘Simple Larceny’ of an unregistered motorcycle, the property of Roger Hinds.
Awad was informed of the allegations and cautioned. He was escorted, along with the said motorcycle, to Mahdia Police Station, where he is currently in custody.
