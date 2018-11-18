Lusignan prison escapee recaptured at Tuschen

Sudesh Dyal, 23, one of the thee inmates who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on October 15, 2018 was this morning recaptured while hiding out in a house at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.



Based on information received, the police acted on information received, went to the house at about 3:00h where the escapee was nabbed. He was taken to the Leonora Police Station where he was later transported to Georgetown to face charges.

The man formerly of Wales West Bank Demerara along with 29-year-old, Dextroy Pollard and murder accused, Travis Evan has escaped the prison’s holding bay 30h on the day in question.

Evan was the first to be recaptured by ranks of the Joint Services in Linden, Region ten (10) while Pollard was recaptured by residents of Wales and handed over to the Police.

Both Dyal and Pollard are on remand facing charged of break and enter and larceny.