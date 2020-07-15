Lusignan man critical after brutally chopped

A man is now in a critical condition battling for his life after he was allegedly attacked and chopped by a group of Spanish-speaking men at his home on Sunday.

The injured man has been identified as Safraz Khan of Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

While details about the chopping incident remain sketchy, an eyewitness told this publication that on the day in question, two cars pulled up at the injured man’s house.

Several men exited and carried out the brutal attack on the young man.

After the brutal chopping, the injured man was left sitting in a pool of blood as the suspects drove off in the waiting vehicles.

Neighbours rushed to Khan’s rescue, and he was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted in an unconscious state.

According to one of the man’s relatives, he is currently unresponsive.

The matter has been reported to the Police and an investigation has been launched.