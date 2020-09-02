Lowenfield’s Personal Assistant arrested as probe into electoral fraud continues

Duarte Hetsberger, the Personal Assistant (PA) to Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Elections Commission, Keith Lowenfield, was on Tuesday taken into Police custody for questioning in relation to an ongoing investigation into electoral fraud.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, confirmed Hetsberger was arrested and is being questioned in relation to events after Guyana’s General and Regional Elections on March 2, 2020.

Blanhum did not divulge other details surrounding Hetsberger’s involvement in the active investigations. He nevertheless stated that investigations are ongoing.

Thus far, several persons were arrested and charged including Enrique Livan and Sheffaun February. Embattled Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo was also charged. They have all been released on bail and are required to report to the CID Headquarters every day.

In addition, Carolyn Duncan, a registration officer, was also taken into custody.

So far, no charges have been instituted against her.

The police had stated that “formal reports” were received alleging “criminal conduct” by Lowenfield and Mingo, as well as others in relation to the elections and the events that followed thereafter.

“As a result, legal advice was obtained from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), and the Guyana Police Force was advised to launch a comprehensive investigation into these allegations” in accordance with its mandate.

The Chief Elections Officer has already been slapped with private criminal charges for fraud, misconduct in office, and breach of public trust, which were filed by private citizens Josh Kanhai and Desmond Morian. He is currently on $450,000 bail.