Lowenfield refuses to submit elections report by 11am

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has once again refused to submit his elections report as requested by the GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh.

Lowenfield was supposed to submit the report by 11am today using the recount figures.

In fact, he was also supposed to submit the report yesterday but he did not.

He instead wrote the GECOM Chair claiming he needs clarification.

Justice Singh, in response, told the CEO “you are accordingly advised that my letter dated July 9, 2020 stands.” She also instructed him to submit the report by 11am today.

It is unclear if the CEO is even at GECOM’S Headquarters where a Commission meeting is scheduled for 11am.

Reports indicate that the government-nominated Commissioners are a no show.

[This is a developing story]