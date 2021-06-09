Lowenfield, Myers, Mingo to face additional fraud charge on June 29

An additional charge of conspiracy to defraud has been instituted jointly against Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, his Deputy Roxanne Myers and Region Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo, who will all make their court appearance on June 29.

The trio was already facing several charges in relation to attempts to alter the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Election.

This additional charge comes only weeks after the police were able to secure a court order allowing them access to the Statements of Poll in Lowenfield’s possession.

Lowenfield had opposed the release of the SOPs, which would show exactly how much votes were recorded at the time and whether Lowenfield knowingly falsified the vote count in his election report.

The trio is facing several counts of forgery and misconduct in public office and are currently out on bail.

Additionally, they are battling to keep their jobs at the GECOM Secretariat, after motions for their removal were tabled last week by the government-aligned Commissioners.