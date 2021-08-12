Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo fired from GECOM

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) today voted to dismiss Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield, his Deputy Roxanne Myers and Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.

The seven-member Commission virtually met today to vote on the matter. The three Opposition Commissioners abstained from voting while the three Government Commissioners voted in favour of the trio’s termination.

Government Commissioners Sase Gunraj, Manoj Narayan and Bibi Shadick had on June 1, 2021 brought motions calling for the dismissal of Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo from GECOM.

Lowenfield, Myers and Mingo are all before the courts for a number of electoral charges for their alleged attempts to sway the results of the March 2020 General and Regional Elections in favour of the then ruling A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government.

On June 22, 2021, GECOM had unanimously decided to send the trio on leave pending the outcome of the motions.