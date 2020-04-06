Lowenfield given 48 hours to come up with plan for vote recount

Chief Elections Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield, has been given 48 hours to come up with a plan of action for a national recount of the March 2, General and Regional Elections.

The decision was taken on Monday when the Commission met to discuss the modalities of the recount and Lowenfield was given up until tomorrow when GECOM meets again.

Providing an update to members of the media following the meeting at the Commission’s Headquarters, High Street Kingston, Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), Commissioner Sase Gunraj, disclosed that the entity has not identified a timeline as yet for the completion of the process, nor its start.

“As I speak to you, we do not have a specific or ballpark commencement date,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, concerns raised by Lowenfield were addressed by the Commissioners “we went through every one of the concerns of the CEO and attempted as best as we could to provide as much clarity to him.”

At the close of the meeting, Gunraj told media operatives that the CEO did confirm that his concerns were assuaged and that he can now begin to draft a plan to move forward with.

He explained that it is contemplated that Lowenfield would have come up with the plan by the time the commission meets again.