Lowenfield gets $300,000 bail on fresh charges over electoral fraud

Embattled Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 in relation to six new charges brought against him by the State regarding electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

Lowenfield is now facing three counts of misconduct in public office charges and three charges in relation to forgery. He was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 on each charge.

Lowenfield is currently facing three private criminal charges filed citizens Josh Kanhai and Desmond Morian. On those charges, he was released on $450,000 bail.