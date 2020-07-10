Lowenfield fails to submit elections report, says he needs “clarity”

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has failed to submit his final elections report as instructed by GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh.

Lowenfield was directed to submit the report, using the recount figures, by 14:00hrs today.

However, INews understands that the CEO is claiming that he needs “clarity”.

In her letter to Lowenfield, dated July 9, the GECOM Chair’s instructions were very clear.

She stated: “Section 18 of the Election Laws Act No 15 of 2000 stipulates that you are subject to the direction and control of the Commission.”

She further stated that: “In accordance with this section, and pursuant to article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and section 96 of the Representation of the People Act Cap 1:03, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report on the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections by 2pm on 10th July, 2020, using the valid votes counted in the National Recount as per Certificates of Recount generated therefrom.”

The seven-member Commission is currently meeting.

See below letter submitted by the CEO to the GECOM Chair on July 10 seeking clarity