Lowenfield faces new charges over electoral fraud

Embattled Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield has been slapped with new charges in relation to electoral fraud at the March 2 General and Regional Elections in Guyana.

INews understands that the charges are in relation to misconduct in public office and forgery filed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The GPF is currently investigating allegations of electoral fraud at the March 2 polls.

Already, a number of top electoral officials have been arrested and charged including Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo and Deputy Chief Elections Officer Roxanne Myers.

Lowenfield is currently facing three private criminal charges filed citizens Josh Kanhai and Desmond Morian.

[This is a developing story]