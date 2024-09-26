Low uptake of Govt’s eyecare, cervical cancer screening initiatives; Jagdeo urges eligible persons to utilise them

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has lamented that some of the Government’s free healthcare initiatives are not be utilised to their full capacity by the targeted population.

He was referring to the government’s eye testing and spectacles programme as well as the cervical cancer screening initiative.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Vice President explained that the eye tests and spectacles programme was intended to target 200,000 children and some 74,000 pensioners but the uptake has been low.

He said according to the government’s records, only 23,000 eyes tests have been done and some 18,750 spectacles issued through the programme.

The Vice President clarified that while some persons may already be wearing spectacles, they are still eligible for free eyecare under the Government’s programme and therefore can acquire a second pair.

With regards to the cervical cancer screening initiative, he said 60,000 vouchers were issued but only 3,300 tests were conducted.

“I hope that more women will utilise this facility,” Jagdeo said.

In June, the Ministry of Health had launched the cervical screening programme, targeting women between the ages of 21 to 65.

With a budget of $2.8 billion, the programme provides $8,000 vouchers for cervical cancer screenings, which can be redeemed at participating institutions including New Vision Medical Centre, Woodlands Limited, HUIAQI Health Service, Eureka Medical Laboratory, and Dr Balwant Singh Hospital.

Also in June, the Ministry of Health had launched the eye testing and spectacles programme which saw the distribution of two types of vouchers: a $2,000 voucher for testing for school-aged children and seniors over 65 and a $15,000 voucher to help cover the cost of spectacles, if needed.

--- ---