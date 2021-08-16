Low Covid-19 testing in Regions 8 and 10

The number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Regions Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) is not a true reflection of the situation as many persons are no longer getting tested for the life-threatening virus.

This is according to Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony who noted that, overall, there is a decrease in the number of positive cases recorded across the regions in the country.

While he did not disclose the exact number of positive cases those regions have recorded, Dr Anthony said the statistics are relatively low but “not a true reflection”.

“Not that they don’t have cases, it’s just that people are not coming forward to be tested,” he explained.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard dated August 15, Region Eight has recorded 380 positive cases while Region Ten has 1575.

Comparatively, Region One (Barima-Waini) has seen 1335 positives, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) has recorded 680, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has recorded 2706, Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) has 10,690, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) has seen 779, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) has 1959, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has 1303, and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) has recorded 2154.

Meanwhile, despite the trend of decreasing positive cases, Dr Anthony said there are a few hotspots which are being monitored in each region.

In Region One, the hotspot is Mabaruma with ten cases whereas in Region Two, the hotspot is Wakapoa with 15 cases and the hotspot in Region Three is Crane with 17 cases.

Along the East Bank of Demerara, the hotspots are Grove with 25 cases, Diamond with 15 and Eccles with 15. Along the East Coast of Demerara, the hotspots are Mahaica with 18 cases and Enmore with 16 whereas in Georgetown, there are 21 cases in Kitty and 19 in Lodge.

In Region Six, the hotspot is New Amsterdam with 24 cases, in Region Seven, the hotspot is Bartica with 21, and in Region Nine, the hotspot is Lethem with 13.

The Health Minister said there are no hotspots in Region Five.

Meanwhile, there are a total of 66 persons hospitalized with Covid, 16 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).