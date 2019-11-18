Logos Hope returns to Guyana, opens to public on December 2

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair will be in Guyana between December 2 and 8, 2019 at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Wharf, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Its last visit in December 2016, over 48,000 visitors boarded the Logos Hope and this time it is expected to be much more spectacular.

After the short stint, Logos Hope will be heading to St. Vincent, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean destinations.

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, Christian literature, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, and languages. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy.

The rest of the Visitor Experience Deck is also open for the public to explore, from the Welcome Area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays; to the International Café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale. There is sure to be something for everyone.