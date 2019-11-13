Logos Hope returns to Georgetown in December

The world’s largest floating bookfair, Logos Hope is set to return to Guyana in just two weeks, after a successful run back in 2017 which captured the attention of many.

From December 2 to 8, the ship will be docked at the La Penitence Wharf, giving Guyanese a chance to hop onboard and experience over 5,000 titles, from children’s classics, cooking, biographies, adventure, mystery, travel, science, history, anthologies, poetry, encyclopedias and much more. The ship is also known for a vast selection of Christian literature. With this, it has promised to spark interest in persons of all ages.

During the last visit, there were lengthy lines leading into the ship and books were quickly flying off the shelves. Most of the books are donated from different publishing companies who agree with Logos Hope’s vision to educate and bring help to countries, through HIV/AIDS awareness or construction and community development projects.

The ship, Logos Hope was launched into active service in February 2009 from Koege, Denmark. Other preceding ships includes the Logos, Doulos and Logos II.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V, an international charitable organisation registered in Germany. Since 1970 the organisation has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the stairways in over 150 countries and territories around the world. The ship usually visits 12 countries every year, offering quality books at affordable prices. Aboard the docked ship, persons can look forward to other attractions.

The organization accepts donations of fuel, practical help for communities, financial support for participants, water filters and book donations which are forwarded to schools, libraries and churches.