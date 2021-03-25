Logger crushed to death by falling tree

Twenty-seven-year-old Silas Allan Fredericks of Wakapoa Village, Lower Pomeroon River was on Monday crushed to death by a falling tree at Kaburi Backdam, Region Seven.

Based on reports received, the now dead man and other workers were cutting trees in the backdam when one of them became entangled with vines.

The vines however, could not withstand the pressure and as such, the tree came crashing down thus pinning Fredericks to the ground.

Persons reportedly rushed to his assistance by he from all indications, he died on the spot. His body is presently at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.

An investigation is underway.