Logger charged for ganja cultivation

Fifty-year-old, Don Taylor called “Dajit”, a male logger who was arrested during a drug eradication exercise was earlier today charged for cultivating cannabis plants.

It is alleged that Taylor cultivated the plants at Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River on February 11, 2019. He however, denied the allegation read to him by Magistrate, Wanda Fortune when he appeared at the Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court.

It was reported that ranks of the Guyana Police Force, during a four-hour eradication exercise in the Berbice River, destroyed several fields of cannabis with plants measuring from a foot to four feet in height.

According to the GPF, two camps with kitchen utensils, clothing and groceries were also found and destroyed.

Taylor was found in one of the camps. He will make his next court appearance on March 1.