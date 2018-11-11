Logger 45, busted with shotgun ammo

A 45-year-old logger of Alliance Timehri, East Bank Demerara and Kuru-Kuru College Road, was on Saturday during a roadblock operation at Bamai, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, found in possession of ten live 12 gauge cartridges.

According to information from the Police, the logger was previously charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in A Division, and possession of ammunition in E Division.

At the time he was a passenger in a public transportation vehicle destined for Mahdia.

Meanwhile, shortly after, a 26-year-old operator residing at Laluni Creek, Soesdyke /Linden Highway, who was also a passenger in another public transportation vehicle, was found in possession of 16 grams of cannabis at the said location.

Both men are in custody pending charges.