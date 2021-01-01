Lodge man injured in New Year morning accident

Police are investigating a serious accident which occurred on Friday, January 1, 2021 about 03:30hrs on Turkeyen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD) in the vicinity of Caricom Secretariat involving a motorcar driven by a 31-year-old male of Better Hope North Squatting Area, ECD and motorcycle driven by Daniel Austin of Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown.

Enquiries disclosed that Austin was proceeding in the pouring rain, west along the southern side of Turkeyen Railway Embankment and while in the vicinity of Caricom Secretariat, the man rode into a concrete refuge on the southern side of the road.

As a result the he fell onto the southern lane of the said road.

According to eyewitnesses, after Austin fell, he remained laying on the road for a few seconds and was struck by the passing motorcar which was also proceeding west along the southern lane of the said road.

As a result, the motorcyclist ended up under the car and was dragged over 50 feet and received further injuries about his body.

The man was picked up in a semi-conscious condition by public spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient in the Accident and Emergency Unit Ward in the Critical Bay.

He is suffering from a fractured right wrist, multiple laceration to the face and right side body and head trauma.



His condition is listed as stable.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on driver of the motorcar but no trace of alcohol was found. He is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.