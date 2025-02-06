Local operator combines Guyana & Suriname tourism with ‘Dutch Heritage Tour’ 

Evergreen Adventures has announced the launch of its Dutch Heritage Tour, an immersive 8-day, 7-night journey exploring the deep-rooted Dutch colonial history of Guyana and Suriname. The Guyana Office for Investment had initiated the birth of this concept under its program — “twinning of products”; where Guyanese businesses form compatible partnerships with other countries and companies for mutually beneficial interests. Outside of tourism, additional work is underway with Suriname to twin products in the agro-processing and manufacturing sectors.

This exclusive tour provides participants with a unique opportunity to discover the architectural wonders, historical landmarks, and cultural traditions that reflect the lasting influence of Dutch heritage in the region.

The development of this tour was strongly supported by the Guyana Office for Investment, whose dedication to tourism growth has played a key role in integrating the tourism experiences of Guyana and Suriname. This partnership has resulted in a well-rounded itinerary that showcases the shared history of these neighboring nations.

Tour Highlights:

• Fort Zeelandia (Paramaribo, Suriname) – Explore this historic Dutch fort, a symbol of Suriname’s colonial past.

• Jodensavanne – Visit the remnants of one of the oldest Jewish settlements in the Americas, reflecting the region’s diverse cultural heritage.

• Paramaribo City Tour – Discover the UNESCO World Heritage sites within Suriname’s capital, known for its well-preserved Dutch colonial architecture.

• Fort Zeelandia (Essequibo River, Guyana) – Experience the historical significance of this 17th-century Dutch fort, located along the scenic Essequibo River.

• Kaieteur Falls – Witness one of the world’s most powerful waterfalls, a breathtaking natural wonder within Guyana’s pristine landscapes.

• Georgetown City Tour – Explore Guyana’s vibrant capital, renowned for its colonial-era buildings, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage.

“The Dutch Heritage Tour is more than just a historical journey—it’s an exploration of the cultural fusion that defines Guyana and Suriname,” said Ms. Andrea L. de Caires, General Manager of Evergreen Adventures. “We extend our gratitude to the Guyana Office for Investment for their unwavering support and vision in making this project a reality.”

This tour is designed not only to educate participants about the Dutch colonial influence but also to showcase the unique cultural tapestry, traditions, and natural beauty that make Guyana and Suriname extraordinary destinations.

This initiative highlights the successful collaboration between the public and private sectors in enhancing regional tourism and promoting the rich, shared heritage of Guyana and Suriname.

--- ---