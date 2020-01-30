Local marine cadets head to training on oil and gas vessel

Several cadets from the MatPal Marine Institute will depart today for the Guyana Boat (G-Boat) vessels operated by Edison Chouest Offshore, to satisfy part of the practical training component of their educational programme.

Speaking to DPI at MatPal’s inaugural career forum, Garry Palmer, a 22-year old Bagotville resident who is part of the dynamic group of young cadets aspires to be a ship inspector. The young man urged young people to enrol into the institution’s cadet programme.

“It is a very intricate career. Specialisation is important. We need the engineers, we need the deck guys, we need the bridge officers […] We need all the Guyanese to come on board and I believe this course allows you to reach where you are supposed to reach,” Palmer passionately stated.

Also destined to depart for the G-Boats moored in Guyana’s waters is former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) coast guard, Terry Adams. While admitting the journey through the cadet programme has had its challenges as additional reading and training are necessary to remain competitive, Adams called on prospective cadets to stay the course in pursuit of their dreams.

“I am encouraging everyone that wants to come on board, that wants to be a cadet, that wants to be an officer. This is your opportunity, this is the time,” Adams encouraged.

For Agricola youth, 28-year old Noel Punch, the cadet course has opened avenues for training on seismic survey and G-Boats vessels. With determination, the cadet noted, “at the end of the day, you will reap your rewards from your hard work.”

Students within the programme are exposed to numerous courses that encompass both theoretical and practical components. During these sessions, cadets spend 8-9 months at sea, then 8-9 months in the classroom onshore.

After completion of the programme, cadets are certified as Officer of The Watch, a 3rd Mate unlimited certification. This level of certification provides the graduates with the credentials needed to work on ships of all tonnages.

MatPall Marine Institute has been in operation since 1999 and in 2016 the academic institution began its first international cadet training programme through a collaboration with Edison Chouest Offshore (G-Boats).

Alongside the support of the Maritime Administration Department, sponsors of MatPal include Tullow Oil Guyana, GENEQUIP and TOTALTEC/IMPA. [Extracted from the Department of Public Information]