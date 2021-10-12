Local Govt Ministry warns M&CC about questionably disposing of real estate, other assets

MINISTRY OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

PRESS STATEMENT

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development notes with concern, the vigorous pursuit by the Mayor and some Councillors of the City of Georgetown to dispose of public assets of the city through highly-suspicious and shady transactions.

It has been reported that several properties owned by the Mayor and City Council have been undervalued and are currently being negotiated for disposal through very questionable processes.

The Ministry wishes to advise that the City of Georgetown is not the personal property of the Mayor and any Councillor and as such, the disposal of assets including real estate will not be condoned.

Parties to these corrupt transactions will be held accountable and will face the full extent of the law.

October 12, 2021.