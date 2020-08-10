Local Govt Ministry aims to increase subventions for NDCs, RDCs, Municipalities

The new PPP/C Government is aiming to increase subventions to all 70 Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) and 10 Municipalities in the country.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, following a press conference held earlier today.

The Minister also announced that support will be provided to Local Government bodies so they can better manage resources and assume greater responsibility as it relates to the infrastructure of their respective communities.

“I think one of the things we have noticed, across this country, is the deterioration of our infrastructure. We would like our local bodies, as part of their task, to enhance the lives of our citizens, to begin taking control and management of our infrastructure,” Minister Dharamlall said.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), will be bringing on board several programmes in the Agriculture, Health, Education and Public Works sectors. These programmes will be pursued with sister ministries through various departments of the RDC.

“We will also have to vigorously pursue strengthening the planning and budgeting systems of our local organs. Local organs are comprised of individuals like you and I, who are elected… and, we have to provide support, that is transparent and accountable, to the citizens,” the Minister underscored.

Another area of critical importance on the agenda, to be addressed, is the enhancement of the management of the Solid Waste Programme, throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry, Hon. Anand Persaud, noted that stringent measures will be in place to strengthen transparency and teamwork throughout the ten administrative systems.

“We have had meetings virtually with all the ten regions’ Regional Executive, and Health Officers, because of the pandemic. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure all protocols are followed. Very, shortly, myself, and the Minister, will be making field visits throughout the regions, to listen to the concerns of the citizens and to see how best we can assist them,” Minister Persaud stated.