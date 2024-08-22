Local forensic capabilities enhanced with 50 BMG bullet trap

In a major stride towards enhancing forensic capabilities, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn, on Tuesday officially handed over a 50 BMG Bullet Trap to the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, during a simple handing over ceremony held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Brickdam office.

This state-of-the-art equipment is expected to significantly improve the Guyana Police Force’s ability to test-fire firearms recovered from crime scenes.

The 50 BMG Bullet Trap is engineered to safely contain and stop bullets with velocities ranging from 600 FPS up to the powerful 50 calibre BMG round. Constructed with AR500 steel and incorporating chunk ballistic rubber material, the unit ensures that rounds are safely captured. Its mobile design allows for easy transportation between locations, and the self-healing front cover ensures durability for repeated use by confining rounds securely within the trap.

Minister Benn expressed deep appreciation for the timely acquisition, emphasising the critical role this technology will play in strengthening the forensic capabilities of the Guyana Police Force in fighting firearms related crimes. The ceremony was also attended by Permanent Secretary Mr. Andre Ally, Deputy Commissioner ‘Law Enforcement’ Mr. Wendell Blanhum, and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Ms. Jasmin Louisy.

This acquisition was made possible through funding secured by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) from the United States Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL). The funding supports the acquisition of Bullet Catcher Units for three Caribbean countries, including Guyana. Additionally, it will assist in capacity-building efforts that further bolster the work of the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit.

The 50 BMG Bullet Trap can capture thousands of rounds before requiring maintenance, making it an invaluable asset in the fight against crime.

CARICOM IMPACS remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with Member States to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat organised crime, with a particular focus on enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies across the Caribbean.

