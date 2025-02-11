Local firm to host expo to launch AI tech to detect gas leaks, advance major industries

As Artificial Intelligence ( AI) continues to transform industries worldwide, local company BeAiFA Labs is set to host an AI Expo aimed at educating the Guyanese citizens on the power of AI-driven solutions.

BeAiFA Labs, is a pioneering technology company, was established in Guyana in June 2024. The highly anticipated event will take place at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre and will introduce innovative AI technologies designed to revolutionise businesses and industries.

At the heart of the event is the Cerebro Generative AI Platform, which is designed to transform data into actionable insights and optimise operations across various sectors. The expo will highlight how businesses can leverage AI to enhance efficiency, improve decision-making, and streamline operations.

Cerebro’s key features include: Automated Content Creation – Streamlines workflows by generating marketing content, and reports.

Meanwhile other key features include – Advanced Data Analytics in which it Converts raw data into meaningful insights for informed business decisions.

Cerebro’s key features also entails Enhanced Customer Engagement with AI-driven chatbots and automated messaging improve customer interactions.

Speaking with this publication on Monday, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Sadiya Yahya, stated that the summit will provide key insights into AI software and its role in modern business.

According to Yahya, a major focus of the event will be financial inclusion, financial wellness, and financial literacy, with AI as the driving tool.

“Something that is at our core is financial inclusion, financial wellness, and financial literacy. And something that aids us greatly with that is AI. A lot of what we currently do involves AI functions and components. With this AI Expo, we want to showcase that—to show people the softwareand hardware we have available, as well as the broader impact of AI.”

She added that the expo will not only showcase BeAiFA’s in-house AI applications but will also address its potential impact on Guyana’s key industries, including oil and gas, agriculture, and manufacturing.

Yahya explained that the expo will introduce AI-driven tools designed to address critical challenges across multiple sectors, including oil and gas, by reducing downtime and equipment failures by 30 per cent.

“We have cameras capable of performing advanced functions such as medical imaging, age estimation, and surveillance. These cameras can even identify persons of interest in large crowds at major events. If there is a list of individuals deemed a security risk, the technology can detect and flag them in real time.”

She added, “In addition to that, it can even detect gas leaks, it can detect issues in the soil, so there are a lot of things that are going to be happening at this event.”

Meanwhile, Yahya highlighted how BeAiFA’s AI products can benefit the manufacturing sector.

“AI would aid in inventory management for the manufacturing sector, as well a product scheduling, We have a 25 per cent efficiency boost based on our case studies with regards to that.”

She emphasised that the AI Expo is completely free, as its primary goal is education and awareness.

“We welcome everyone because this event is about educating the public on the potential of AI and how it can transform businesses and daily life.”

The BeAiFA AI Expo promises to be a groundbreaking event, showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions that can drive innovation and efficiency across Guyana’s economy.

Led by a team of visionary Guyanese and Indian professionals, AiFA Labs is committed to fostering local talent and positioning Guyana as a hub for AI innovation.

“We are thrilled to introduce AiFA Labs to Guyana and bring world-class AI solutions to businesses,” said Harish Mandadi, Founder & CEO of Aifa Labs. “Our mission is to empower organisations with transformative AI tools that drive efficiency and growth.

