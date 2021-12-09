Local Content, Sovereign Wealth Fund Bills to be tabled in National Assembly on Monday

The Government on Monday will table several important Bills in the National Assembly, including the Local Content, Sovereign Wealth Fund, and the Human Organ Transplant Bills.

Describing it as an exciting parliamentary agenda, Attorney General Anil Nandlall, SC, reminded the public of the Government’s lawmaking plans, during his weekly Facebook Live programme ‘Issues in the News’.

He said that Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly will commence at 10:00h sharp so that they will have the entire day to do the peoples’ business.

Apart from those above, the Government will also be tabling Bills for amendments to the Power of Attorney, the Deeds Registry Authority, and the Condominium (Regulation and Miscellaneous Provisions) Acts.

Nandlall said that Bills relating to law and order will also be tabled if not Monday, by the end of the year. The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that the Government’s Local Content Bill calls for the near takeover of oil operations by locals.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill will restructure the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Act which was passed by the previous APNU/AFC Government to improve the fiscal management of the country’s natural resources.

The amendments to the Power of Attorney Act were made to safeguard against the increasing instances of property fraud. In a judgement delivered in February, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) called on Guyana to urgently reform the Deeds Registry Authority Act.

It was reported that the amendments to the Condominium (Regulation and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act will, among other things, allow persons who have purchased duplexes or condominiums from the State to receive the titles to their properties.

Meanwhile, the Human Organ Transplant Bill is expected to improve the standard of healthcare in Guyana. Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony had explained that the legislation would allow for the advancement of transplantation in Guyana which can better serve the Caribbean region. He added that it is long overdue.

The Government also has a packed legislative agenda for 2022 which will see Bills being tabled for amendments to the Sexual Offences, Domestic Violence, and Counter-Trafficking in Persons Acts.

Only last week, Nandlall said that these Acts will undergo a “complete overhaul”. The Restorative Justice Bill will also be tabled in the National Assembly in the new year.