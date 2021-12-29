Local Content Bill does not violate CARICOM treaty – AG

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., M.P., said that there is no issue of the Local Content Bill 2021 violating the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

He made the comment in the National Assembly on Wednesday after Opposition Member of Parliament (M.P.), David Patterson said that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) wrote to the Opposition, flagging the Bill as being in contravention with the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. The Treaty is the central document establishing the framework for the integration of the Region.

Patterson alleged that the privileges given to locals in the Bill would contravene Article 7 of the Revised Treaty which prohibits discrimination the grounds of nationality.

However, the Attorney General said that there is no issue. He pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago has had local content provisions for 40 years, without issue.

Suriname too, the Minister said, has local content legislation, and both of these countries are members of CARICOM.

To reinforce this point, the Attorney General added that Norway, hailed as one of the better managers of their oil and gas sector, has local content laws which have been managed while Norway is associated with the European Union through the European Economic Area.

Minister Nandlall said, “We have addressed our minds to this, and when the issue arises, we will deal with it.”

The Minister said that this piece of legislation is meant to be part of a network which will ensure every Guyanese benefits from the multi-billion-dollar oil and gas sector. The Bill is being read for the second time in Parliament and will be addressed by a long line-up of government and opposition speakers.