LNDCH4 Guyana reaffirms commitment to Gas-to-Energy project

See full statement from LNDCH4 Guyana:

Georgetown, Guyana. February 27, 2025 – LNDCH4 Guyana acknowledges recent public statements regarding timeline adjustments for the Gas-to-Energy Project at Wales. As the contractor for the construction of this facility, we wish to address the current project status and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Guyana’s energy transformation.

LNDCH4 Guyana recognizes the strategic importance of this landmark project to Guyana’s energy security and economic development. We are actively collaborating with all stakeholders to address technical complexities and logistical considerations. Following productive discussions with the Government of Guyana and other key stakeholders, we have implemented enhanced project management protocols and increased resource allocation to accelerate progress while maintaining the highest quality and safety standards.

During recent engagements, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot reaffirmed the U.S. Government’s full support for the project and underscored the value the United States places on its partnership with Guyana. LNDCH4 Guyana welcomes this strong endorsement and appreciates the continued partnership with the Government of Guyana to advance this historic project.

We remain fully committed to delivering this transformative infrastructure for the people of Guyana which will power Guyana’s bright future.

