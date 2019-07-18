Liza Destiny sets sail for Guyana

Liza Destiny, the very first oil production vessel to be placed in Guyana, has departed Singapore for Guyanese waters.

Christened on June 22, 2019 by First Lady Sandra Granger, the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel is expected to arrive in Guyana in September, as the country readies for first oil in 2020.

The Liza Destiny has a production capacity up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of 1.6 million barrels.

During normal operations, there will be at least 80 persons living and working onboard the vessel.

Twenty-four Operations and Maintenance Technicians, who are currently being trained in Canada, will return in 2020 to support work on the Liza Destiny.

This FPSO is a significant component of the Liza Phase 1 development which involves four undersea drill centers with 17 production wells.

“We have more than 1000 Guyanese working for the project here, and the team is continuing to do an incredible job. Their work includes everything from completions of the initial wells for production to laying pipelines and infrastructure on the sea floor to eventually connect up to the Liza Destiny for production.

“We’re proud of the work being done each and every day, and want to thank everyone involved for their focus on safety and keeping the protection of the environment top of mind in all that they do,” says Country Manager Rod Henson.