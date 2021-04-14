“Little Guru” App for learning Sanskrit to be launched in Guyana

The High Commission of India in Georgetown is formally launching ‘LITTLE GURU’, a specialised App for learning Sanskrit, in Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Anguilla on April 16, 2021.

The launch can be viewed live on the social media handles of the High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre. This App has already been launched in India by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) on April 9, 2021.

Sanskrit, the oldest language, continues to be a living language, being used daily in religious activities as well as by scholars in accessing literary texts for research work, etc.

Over the past few years, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has been receiving a large number of requests from across the world both from the Indian diaspora as well as foreigners interested in Sanskrit.

Many of the Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and other religious texts are in Sanskrit and there has been a great demand from such countries for assistance in learning the language. Within the diaspora community the desire to stay connected with their roots as well as to access the rich literary epics and texts of India has attracted a huge demand for Sanskrit.

The number of Sanskrit universities across the world have also been keen on an App which would help not only the students who are currently studying in these universities but also to act as a feeder for young scholars to learn Sanskrit before joining universities.

Little Guru is a gamified App based on an interactive platform which will make Sanskrit learning easy, entertaining and fun. This App will help people who are already learning Sanskrit or those who are desirous to learn Sanskrit to do so in an easy manner based on games, competition, rewards, peer to peer interactions, etc. This unique App combines education with entertainment thereby helping keep attention of the learner as well as encourage him/her to advance further. ICCR is confident that the launch of this App ‘Little Guru’ will go a long way in popularizing Sanskrit. This App would help create awareness not only about language but also open the doors for people to access the rich cultural heritage of India.

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is promoting Sanskrit across the world by providing books and material to Sanskrit institutes. ICCR also deputes teachers and professors to universities and institutes for teaching Sanskrit.