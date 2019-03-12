Liquor bar owner slapped with 4 counts of TIP charges

Proprietor of a popular Georgetown liquor bar, Savita Persaud was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being slapped with four counts of trafficking in person charges.

Persaud of Station Street, Kitty pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to her at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Particulars of the first two charges stated that between January 31 and March 8, 2019, she unlawfully recruited, transported and withheld the identification papers of two Venezuelans nationals for sexual exploitation.

The defendant was also slapped with two counts of trafficking in person charges during the same time. She was also charged with employing a child on a property that sells liquor.

Defense attorney George Thomas in a bail submission told the court that his client rented the property to the Venezuelans and is innocent of the trafficking accusations.

However, the police prosecution opposed to bail being granted on the serious nature of the offences, prevalence of the offense and the penalty that they attract.

As such, the prosecution’s submission was upheld by the Chief Magistrate who remanded the woman to prison. The matter will continue on March 15, 2019.